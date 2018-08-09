Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm team 10 Weather

Posted: Thu Aug 09 09:35:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 09 09:37:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

in the low 90s! a few clouds scoot in here tonight, overnight lows at 66. then, sunny and hot again for your friday, a high at 89; feeling like the mid 90s. a few light and spotty showers possible tomorrow afternoon, and for the weekend. an indiana first grader had a very special send-off on his a high at 87 - feeling like it's in the low 90s! a few clouds scoot in here tonight, overnight lows at 66. then, sunny and hot again for your friday, a high at 89; feeling like the mid 90s. a few light and spotty showers possible tomorrow afternoon, and for the weekend. an indiana first grader had a very special send-off on his a high at 87 - feeling like it's in the low 90s! a few clouds scoot in here tonight, overnight lows at 66. then, sunny and hot again for your friday, a high at 89; feeling like the mid 90s. a few light and spotty showers possible tomorrow afternoon, and for the weekend. an indiana first grader had a very special send-off on his a high at 87 - feeling like it's in the low 90s! a few clouds scoot in here tonight, overnight lows at 66. then, sunny and hot again for your friday, a high at 89; feeling like the mid 90s. a few light and spotty showers possible tomorrow afternoon, and for the weekend. a high at 87 - feeling like it's in the low 90s! a few clouds scoot in here tonight, overnight lows at 66. then, sunny and hot again for your friday, a high at 89; feeling like the mid 90s. a few light and spotty showers possible tomorrow afternoon, and for the weekend. an indiana first grader had a very special send-off on his
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and summer hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

