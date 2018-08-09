Speech to Text for The Half Moon Half

1/4 marathon finishers will now receive a finisher medal - our new race distances are: 1/2 marathon, 1/4 marathon, 5k - our race venue has been moved to griffin bike park - 1 lap course for the 5k - 1 lap course for the 1/4 marathon - 2 lap course for the 1/2 marathon this is the 3rd year for the half moon half which is a fun night trail race series taking place at the beautiful griffin bike park. this race takes place on the the saturday closest to when the half moon is highest in the sky. race paradise taking place on august 18th 2018!