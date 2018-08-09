Clear

Union Hospital NICU celebrates 50 years

The NICU opened in 1968

Posted: Thu Aug 09 05:06:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 09 05:06:49 PDT 2018
short time. even 10 -- to 20 years ago -- medical practices looked different. this morning -- we're diving into the history behind one local hospital. news 10's kiley thomas discovered -- it was the passion of "2" local doctors -- that put "terre haute" on the map. she joins us live to explain. ////////// so often we talk about what's new to union hospital in terre haute. this morning -- i want to talk about what's old. many people may not realize -- that the "newborn intensive care unit" here was the first in the state. the nicu is celebrating its "50th" anniversary this year. s let's take a look back... at what saving a baby's life looked like in "19-68". you'll find life's biggest blessings in this room. they just so happen to come... in small packages. "i came to the nicu kind of by accident" colleen mcconnell never planned to call herself a "nicu" nurse. she was transferred to the unit -- and fell in love. "you only had 2 nurses who worked the whole nicu" operations looked a little different in the '70s. "one nurse would take one side of the hall and the other nurse would take the other side" "and that' how we divided up the patient load" she's talking about the first nicu established in indiana. that's right! it started at union hospital in terre haute thanks to "2" fearless doctors. "our leadership team in the history of our existiance is not scared to try something new" of course the unit got an upgrade or two. but so did their care. nats - beeping colleen remembers introducing a new medicine in "19-90" that helped babies breathe easier. "that made a big improvement in the outcomes of those babies" results that saved lives. "it just makes you feel good all over bc you were part of that. so you helped them.... and that's what nursing is all about" when this summer rolled around -- colleen decided.. it was time to hang up the badge after "40" years. "i was hard to leave too" this terre haute nurse saw health care transform. not to mention -- families blossom. and if you ask colleen if she could go back in time... "if i did it all over - i'd do the same thing" well -- i think you know where you could find her. union hospital is celebrating "50 years" of nicu miracles. inviting you! the event will be october "20". they will be honoring the "2" doctors that started this first nicu in the state.... the staff .... and of course the nicu families. info found on our website at wthi tv dot com. [i2]bloomfield pool update-vo the pool in bloomfield is back open for the first time
The Half Moon Half

Union Hospital NICU celebrates 50 years

The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers.

Rex win West Division playoff series

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Ricky Brookins

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Back to school for homeschooled kids

