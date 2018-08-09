Clear

The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers.

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Not too humid. High: 87° Thursday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 67°

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Not too humid. High: 87° Thursday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 67° Friday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers. One moving out and one moving in. The transition period will give us a sunny and summer hot Thursday. By the weekend, a few showers and storms look possible. A break in the heat will arrive by the start of next week with a few sunny days in the mix.
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and summer hot!
