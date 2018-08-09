Clear

Rex win West Division playoff series

Terre Haute Rex advance to Prospect League Championship series

Posted: Wed Aug 08 20:45:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 08 20:45:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rex win West Division playoff series

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute rex-danville prospect league west divional playoff series.. it should have been no later than tuesday, but a couple of rainouts forced a double-header tonight at danville... the rex trailed in this best of three series one-nothing, they needed to win both games this evening to advance on to the championship series... we start our highlights with game two..... former rockville star dalton laney got the start on the mound and he was awesome.... one of his six strikeouts...lan ey allowed just a hit and one run over six innings of work... top fourth....sycam ore roby enriquez helping the rex cause....he sends a shot to right center that danville can't make a play on ....jalbert melo scores to give terre haute a three-one lead ... top fifth....chris whalan almost takes out the dans pitcher with a single up the middle...everything going the way of the good guys, roby enriquez scores easily .... the terre haute rex win eight- two, they take game two to even this series at one apiece... that set up a winner take all game three right after and look at this... the rex win again seven-two and take the series, two-one... the rex now move on to the prospect league championship series for just the second time in franchise history... game one of the championship series between your terre haute rex and kokomo takes place tomorrow night in terre haute at 7:05 p-m.... wayne newton post 346 opened the american legion baseball great lakes regional with a 5-1 win over mount prospect, a team from illinois... post 346 returns back to action tomorrow night at 7 pm in ohio ... danny etling will play in his first nfl game tomorrow, when the new england patriots open their preseason thursday night at home against the washington redskins.... the patriots have said all along they like the rookies arm strength
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton