Speech to Text for Rex win West Division playoff series

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute rex-danville prospect league west divional playoff series.. it should have been no later than tuesday, but a couple of rainouts forced a double-header tonight at danville... the rex trailed in this best of three series one-nothing, they needed to win both games this evening to advance on to the championship series... we start our highlights with game two..... former rockville star dalton laney got the start on the mound and he was awesome.... one of his six strikeouts...lan ey allowed just a hit and one run over six innings of work... top fourth....sycam ore roby enriquez helping the rex cause....he sends a shot to right center that danville can't make a play on ....jalbert melo scores to give terre haute a three-one lead ... top fifth....chris whalan almost takes out the dans pitcher with a single up the middle...everything going the way of the good guys, roby enriquez scores easily .... the terre haute rex win eight- two, they take game two to even this series at one apiece... that set up a winner take all game three right after and look at this... the rex win again seven-two and take the series, two-one... the rex now move on to the prospect league championship series for just the second time in franchise history... game one of the championship series between your terre haute rex and kokomo takes place tomorrow night in terre haute at 7:05 p-m.... wayne newton post 346 opened the american legion baseball great lakes regional with a 5-1 win over mount prospect, a team from illinois... post 346 returns back to action tomorrow night at 7 pm in ohio ... danny etling will play in his first nfl game tomorrow, when the new england patriots open their preseason thursday night at home against the washington redskins.... the patriots have said all along they like the rookies arm strength