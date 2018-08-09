Clear

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Posted: Wed Aug 08 19:49:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 08 19:49:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. [e0]break 3 welcome back... mother nature hasn't been kind for the terre haute rex-danville prospect league west otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. welcome back... mother nature hasn't been kind for the welcome back... mother nature hasn't been kind for the otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. welcome back... mother nature hasn't been
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton