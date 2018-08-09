Speech to Text for A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. [e0]break 3 welcome back... mother nature hasn't been kind for the terre haute rex-danville prospect league west otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. welcome back... mother nature hasn't been kind for the welcome back... mother nature hasn't been kind for the otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. welcome back... mother nature hasn't been