What's driving the truck driver shortage?

shipped all across the country. and someone has to get those items from point 'a' to point 'b'. truck drivers are often the source of transportation. but -- a recent study showed as more truck drivers retire-- less are coming in. 31.13.19 "this is more than just driving a truck, it's a lifestyle." new for you tonight at 10... news 10s alia blackburn is in the studio... she set out to learn if there's any way to turn the trend around. the "american trucking association" says about 70 percent of the trucks you see on highways like i-70 are carrying consumer goods. in the eyes of one local truck driver -- it's more than just chauferring around the things you need... it's a lifestyle that's not meant for just anyone. fresh off the road nats "darrell cook" is already reving up for the next run. nats a professional driver for "morris trucking" -- he's headed to georgia. nats from factory worker... to truck driver... for the last several years -- he's been living on wheels. "i was kinda hoping that being in the trucking industry i would make a little better but it'd also be a little bit easier on the body as i go into retirement... i'm still wondering about that." according to the "american trucking association" more truckers are retiring out of the industry. the a-t-a says its short more than 63-thousand drivers this year -- adding to the thousands of job openings and less interest to fill them. "driving is different now than it was in the 50s, 60s and 70s..." that's part of the reason -- cook says -- for the shortage. lack of proper training and new technology developments -- like the recent e-l-d mandate -- have made it harder for drivers. "the 14 hour rule kind of limited guys, you can't stop and take a break when you want... you got 11 hours in the day that you can drive so you're kind of racing the clock." and with the long hours -- comes sacrifice to life on the go ... "my girls, today is their first day of school... i'll be getting a phone call here in a little bit, they'll be telling me all about it." but it's those same sacrifices -- cook says -- that "still" motivates him to fuel up every day... "i'm very proud knowing that i go out here and make an honest living... to take care of them." the a-t-a estimates the industry will need nearly 900-thousand driver over the coming decade. if the shortage gets worse -- the a-t-a says it "could" mean shipping delays and price increases. reporting in vigo county -- alia blackburn -- back to you.