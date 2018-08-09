Speech to Text for Danny Etling ready for preseason

tomorrow, when the new england patriots open their preseason thursday night at home against the washington redskins.... the patriots have said all along they like the rookies arm strength and leaderhship, their just looking for a little more consistency out of him during training cmap ... tuesday the pats gave the former terre haute south quarterback a long look during practice.... the pats rested star tom brady and played etling a majority of the snaps against new england's number one defense... according to the media on hand etling started rough, throwing a couple of interceptions, but bounced back to make some really nice throws....danny finished the practice 13 for 22 during the 11-on-11 drill... with the new england starters not expected to play much tomorrow, etling knows this is will be a big opportunity for him to prove he deserves a roster spot with the patriots... you're always trying to show what you can do. so what you know. make sure you can give your coaches enough faith that you're going to be consistent and know what you're suppose to do. tonight patchy