Speech to Text for Ricky Brookins

walk-on, not knowing exactly what was in his future with football... over the last few years, the former terre haute north standout not only went from a walk-on to a scholarship player with the hoosiers, but someone the program has counted on, on and off the football field ... hard to believe this year is brookins senior season...he's not expected to start at running back again this year, but he should play plenty for the cream and crimson.... brookins is one of the oldest guys on the iu roster.... he knows with that comes leadership responsibility and that something he's always embraced! its really different, especially from my first year. have fun and guys are buying in. when ever guys want to win and get better . sometimes we mess up. don't listen to the tone, but the message. that's a big thing for the young guys. coach hart can get on the young players for messing up, but don't take it personnel. they just want us to be better and there trying to help. brookins and the hoosiers kickoff their season saturday night, september first at florida international ....