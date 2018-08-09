Clear

Ricky Brookins

Former THN star one of the leaders for IU football

Posted: Wed Aug 08 19:38:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 08 19:38:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Ricky Brookins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

walk-on, not knowing exactly what was in his future with football... over the last few years, the former terre haute north standout not only went from a walk-on to a scholarship player with the hoosiers, but someone the program has counted on, on and off the football field ... hard to believe this year is brookins senior season...he's not expected to start at running back again this year, but he should play plenty for the cream and crimson.... brookins is one of the oldest guys on the iu roster.... he knows with that comes leadership responsibility and that something he's always embraced! its really different, especially from my first year. have fun and guys are buying in. when ever guys want to win and get better . sometimes we mess up. don't listen to the tone, but the message. that's a big thing for the young guys. coach hart can get on the young players for messing up, but don't take it personnel. they just want us to be better and there trying to help. brookins and the hoosiers kickoff their season saturday night, september first at florida international .... [e5]etling ready for game-vo danny etling will play in
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton