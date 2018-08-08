Clear

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Posted: Wed Aug 08 16:02:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 08 16:02:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

haute. while several roads in terre haute are "closed due to construction".. "the city" is already looking into projects "for next year". "the city" wants to re- pave "poplar street" between "25th street" and "brown avenue." city engineer "chuck ennis said".. "the city" wants to pu "a continuous center turn lane" through this part of poplar. "on monday".. "the board of works" will consider a contract to hire a firm to design the project. it could go to bid "later this year". it's time to celebrate "the land of
