Back to school for homeschooled kids

"riding the school bus", "packing a lunch", and "carryi a backpack". however.. that's "not" the case "for some students". news 10's "abby kirk".. joins us now.. to explain.. how the 1st day of school.. is a completely different experience "for a family in brazil". "abby"... ///////// susie, there are no extra supplies needed, no uniform.. just a solid wi-fi signal that is critical for these students. today, i got to experience the first day of "virtual school" first-hand. /////// [b10]first day for homeschoolers-pkg //////// nat "by 8 o clock i am waking up kids, we are eating breakfast." it may not be your typical "schooling". nat "by 8-30 everybody needs to be on their computer, everything geared up..." but, for this family... attending school means anywhere there is an internet connection. nat -mother "i know what they are learning. i know if there is something that disagrees with our religion or our values or even our morals...it is something i can address right away." lindsay ison is the mother "6" children. 4 boys and 2 girls ...to be exact. nat it's the first day of school. "arleigh" is now a 7-th grader... -daughter "i think i did math, language arts, science, and social studies." and, dylan is an 8th grader... -son "i have to do the lessons and send them in." nat all kids are learning from behind a screen through "indiana connections academy." think of it as "public schooling" at home.. "i am making sure that they are showing up for class, um, if they have questions i am directing them to the right place." p.e....american sign language.... they're courses taught by the state curriculum.. with real teachers to virtually interact with. it's what mom says is a better pace for her children .... nat ...with more individualized attention. "this is our job is to raise our children right now." ///////// more than 4-thousand students headed back to school "virtually" today. if you're interested in learning more about this program and curriculum .. we will have a link for you on our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. we have a reminder for students who are