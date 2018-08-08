Clear

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

Posted: Wed Aug 08 15:44:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 08 15:44:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

time now. but people are starting to take notice. storm team 10's chris piper talked to a local resident, who says she needs all the help she can get fighting an invasive species. he joins us live with more on her efforts. i'm out here at dobbs park in terre haute. you may not notice it when walking through this park, but there's one type of plant out here that is actually starting to choke out the native plants. it may look like just another plant to you, but this is an invasive species that's trying to take over our parks. "but it grows so thickly. it grows aggressively in almost every dimension you can imagine." meet jane morse. she's a volunteer coordinator for trees inc here in terre haute, but she also spends a lot of her time helping out at dobbs park. that's because of a plant called asian honeysuckle. "it's harmful to our environment, and therefore harmful to humans. all the animals depend on the native plants. this is killing the native plants." this plant has been around for a long time, but its made its way into dobbs park. now, it's trying to take over, harming our environment, and the animals that live there. "it consumes more of the nutrients in the soil than our native plants do, it starts growing about three of four weeks earlier in the spring than our native plants grow." so what does it look like? morse says the leaves are oval shaped with a point at the end, and the branches have a very specific shape. "it has an arching branching system. it's almost like a bunch of flowers that are sitting in a vase on the ground and splaying out." morse says the plant can grow anywhere, so if you have it at your home, there is an easy way to get rid of it, if you catch it early. "it is a shallow rooted plant, so there are pulling tools that you can use to pull it out of the ground without using any chemicals." by keeping on top of this, you can help make the wabash valley a more beautiful place to live. for more info about this species of plant, or ways you can volunteer to help clean up, just visit our website and click on this story. that's at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. we're following breaking news tonight ... there's
