Speech to Text for Bloomfield Pool open for the rest of the summer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains what went in to bringing the historic pool back to life. "after six years the pool here in bloomfield has finally opened it's doors. that has organizers and the community excited." it's a busy day at the bloomfield pool. for bloomfield sophomores thaida uland and ilana horning it provides a getaway before classes start. "we're swimming, we're having diving competitions, and going down the slide mostly. i try to come everyday. yea." the pool opened it's doors to swimmers august third. however the facility had been closed since 2012. "we've had some community individuals and a board that has just worked their hearts out trying to get this accomplished. it was about a $650,000 project." money to fix issues at the pool came from grants and community fundraisers. those funds went toward revitalizing the aging pool. since it first opened in 1966-- the pool has had to close many times. "the pool itself needed to have some renovation. all of the concrete is brand new, with the exception of in the concession stand area. brand new lining. of course it's a very high tech pump system." while the pool hasn't been open long-- pool manager judy wise says everything so far has been a success. "since august third we have had nothing but joy." "we are a small community and theres not a lot of activities for kids. and we are finding that even the kids are coming in so excited to see this happen because it does give them something to do in the summer time." "wise says the focus is now on the future and making the pool profitable. in bloomfield, gary brian news 10." a local