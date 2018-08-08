Clear

First day of school for home schooled students

First day of school for homeschooled students

a backpack". [b12]first day for homeschoolers-frnt vo 5pm however.. that's "not" the case "for some students". news 10's "abby kirk".. joins u now.. to explain.. how the 1st day of school.. is a completely different experience "for a family in brazil". "abby"... there are no extra supplies needed, no uniform.. just a solid wi-fi signal. that is critical for these students. today, i got to experience the first day of "virtual school" first-hand. this is lindsay ison.... she has "6" children, all heade back to their "virtual" classroom today. all kids are learning from behind a screen through "indiana connections academy." you can think of it as "public schooling" at home.. they're courses taught by the state curriculum.. with real teachers to virtually interact with. it's what mom says is a better pace for her children, with more individualized attention. [b13]first day for homeschoolers-frnt sotsot "i think i did math, language arts, science, and social studies." "i know what they are learning. i know if there is something that disagrees with our religion or our values or even our morals...it is something i can address right away." more than 4-thousand students headed back to school "virtually" today with this program. if you're interested in learning more about the curriculum.. we will have a link for you on our website at w-t- h-i t-v dot com. [b14]vcsc new lice policy-fs open as thousands of students in vigo county returned
