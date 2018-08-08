Speech to Text for Western Indiana Recovery Center doing well

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

update-vo it's been three months since the hamilton center opened "western indiana recovery services" in terre haute. its one of only 18 centers to provide methadone treatments to fight addiction. today news 10 spoke with program director "scott burns". he says since opening-- the center has helped many get their lives back on track. burns says the center is serving more people every day. he adds the center is making moves to reach more people too. [b9]western in recovery update-sot "we'd like to help more people. we've got partnerships that we're working on with hospital health care provider systems, with law enforcement, criminal justice in neighboring counties not just here in vigo county. but that's what we want to do, we want to serve the community and the regional communities as well." we've had