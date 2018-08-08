Speech to Text for Second arrest made in connection to Anita Oswald murder

the murder of a wabash valley woman. good evening and thanks for joining us. alice anita oswald was murdered late last year. police found her body this spring in a vigo county pond. today-- they arrested a man they say helped the murder suspect flee the county. news 10s garrett brown joins us now live at the vigo county courthouse with more. [b2]carl ross latest-live pkg earlier today 39-year-old carl ross had his first court hearing. ross is being charged with obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal. that makes him the third person arrested in connection to anita oswald's death. it all started with anita oswalds disappearance back in november 20-17. during that time little was known. but not too long after kenny pitts jr was being searched by the police in connection to her disapearance. during their investigation they ran into this man carl ross. in the affidavit on december first ross said he saw kenny pits a few days before hand. but poice say he didn't mention anything else other than what he looked like. now fast forward to may when the fbi arrested pitts in las vegas. they had a warrant for the chevy van pitts was driving. inside the van they found multiple forms of fake identification. they also found the information for the purchase of the van. that lead traced back to ross who police say helped pitts get the van and fix it up. according to court documents, that purchase took place on the same day that ross mentioned seeing pitts. now after ross's initial hearing he is being charged with obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal. his bond is set at seventy thousand dollars. court records show ross may face more charges next week. also-- the terre haute police department says the oswald murder investigation is on-going. officials say more arrests in this case could be made in the future. reporting live at the vigo county courthosue im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. an update for you now on a shooting that happened friday