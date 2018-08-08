Clear

Arrest made in Friday morning shooting

friday shooting arrest-mug vo it took place at 6th and a half street and 3rd avenue in terre haute. that's near isu's campus. officials say the victim was shot in the face. police had been looking for the suspect... until now. the terre haute police department says they've made an arrest. 47-year-old "anthony williams" is now facing several charges. this includes "battery resulting in bodily injury"-- "unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon"-- and more.
