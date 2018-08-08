Speech to Text for National Health Center Week

national health center week "under the big top". kids' day will be held monday, august 13th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at wabash valley health center, 1436 locust street, terre haute, in. free family community event. free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, popcorn, snow cones, and photo booth. the first 225 kids will each receive a free t-shirt. come one come all, let's celebrate national health center week "under the big top". adult day will be held on wednesday, august 15th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at wabash valley health center, 1436 locust street, terre haute, in. free community event offering health screenings, haircuts, community resources, snow cones and popcorn. the united way mobile market will be onsite. t-shirts will be given to the first 150 adults. prize