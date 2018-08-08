Clear

National Health Center Week

Wabash Valley Health Center August 13th 3pm-6pm and August 15th 11am-2pm. at 1436 Locust St. Terre Haute, Ind.

Posted: Wed Aug 08 11:29:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 08 13:12:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for National Health Center Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

national health center week "under the big top". kids' day will be held monday, august 13th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at wabash valley health center, 1436 locust street, terre haute, in. free family community event. free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, popcorn, snow cones, and photo booth. the first 225 kids will each receive a free t-shirt. come one come all, let's celebrate national health center week "under the big top". adult day will be held on wednesday, august 15th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at wabash valley health center, 1436 locust street, terre haute, in. free community event offering health screenings, haircuts, community resources, snow cones and popcorn. the united way mobile market will be onsite. t-shirts will be given to the first 150 adults. prize
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

Image

Overflow at the Parke-Vermillion shelter

Image

Bloomfield Pool open for the rest of the summer

Image

AskRose kicks off at Rose-Hulman

Image

New lice policy for VCSC students

Image

First day of school for home schooled students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton