Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

oswald." [b5]oswald arrest-mug vo "39" year old "carl ross" of terre haute faces charges. that's of obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal. terre haute police believe ross... helped pitts buy a van. pitts drove that van to the las vegas area -- where he was ultimately arrested. you'll recall -- anita oswald went missing last november. her body and vehicle were found in a pond... in eastern vigo county two months later. ross will be in court this afternoon. kenny pitts -- will be in court later this month. be sure to tune in -- for news 10 first at five.. for new developments.. from the courtroom. johnathan robertson -- will be back in court