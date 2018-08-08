Clear

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Vigo County students returned for their first day of school Wednesday. 15,000 students walked through the school doors again for the start of a new school year.

here in vigo county !! families are getting ready for the start of a new school year. news 10's kiley thomas is live at woodrow wilson middle school to kick off the day. silence before the storm outside of woodrow wilson middle school this morning. school buses are picking up students as we speak. this place will look very different in just an hour! to kick off the first day of school -- we have a very fitting guest with us this morning! super-intendent "robert hay-worth" is here with us ! good morning thanks for joining us! first day for students -- your first day too. what's that excitement like this morning? 1. question - 2. question - 3. question - thanks so much dr. haworth. if you're just now joining us -- we've been sharing pictures of "our" first day bac to school from news 10 this morning. let's pull up the next photo. guess who this is!!!! an open house is planned for tomorrow evening at here in vigo county. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down what's ahead for students. ////////// thousands of families are sending their children back to school today -- after summer break. it's an exciting morning ! but all the change can lead to some nerves. doctors suggest "acknowledging" the start of an new activity can be hard .... but it soon becomes easy and fun ! now speaking of "fun" -- we've been having some of our own this morning. we've been sharing pictures of "our" first day back to school from news 10 this morning. here's our last one ! we know we already saw eric. melissa -- cute as ever ni our last live hit. jon -- couldn't find his younger pics ! any guesses back in the studio??? [j3]south knox renovations 3-wipe vo south knox elementary school will host an open house tomorrow.
