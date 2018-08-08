Speech to Text for A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Wednesdsay: Scattered areas of rain with some sunshine also possible. High: 84° Wednesday night: A few lingering evening showers, then partly cloudy. Low: 64° Thursday: Sunny and hot. Steamy. High: 87° Detailed Forecast: A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday. With that in mind, an area of high pressure is going to force the front out of here. While rain chances look slight, a pocket or two of rain is possible. Once the front exits the area, sunshine and heat will return. That looks to show up for Thursday. We've also got a rain chance or two in the forecast for the weekend, but right now, it doesn't look all that promising.