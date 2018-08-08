Speech to Text for National Night Out events

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the communities they serve are important. people interact with officers, firefighters, and others every day. but an annual event lets them interact outside emergency situations. tonight - clay county agencies hosted their annual "national night out". officers say this kind of event is important in building community trust. they see us at a time when we're in emergency mode response, we want to let them see us in a different light, take some time to talk to us, ask us some questions. chief mcqueen told us participants love seeing the looks on kids' faces at national night out. they want to encourage positive interaction on.. and off duty. [b17]national night out vermillion county-wipe vo fs the clintion area also held its national night out tonight. dozens of people met at sportland park. they played games .. and got to see demonstrations from different emergency agencies. a medical helicopter also flew in for the event. there are national night outs in many communities in the wabash valley. terre haute's is happening on september 18th. stop at fairbanks park from 5:30 until 8:15 in the evening! [b18]tease 1 (deep)-vo headon the indianapolis colts are