Speech to Text for Ag at Ivy Tech

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the next generation of farmers. tonight.. we got a sneak peak at ivy tech's new facility. it's called the "precision agriculture equipment technology center of excellence laboratory". there.. students have access to agricultural equipment that features new technology. the 26 thousand square foot venue will also house the school's "diesel heavy truck technology classes." students we spoke with are excited they'll be able to use the new space this year. 02:55:43,00 "here i get to look right inside the machines and the different kinds of technologies that are available to the farmer. " there will be a ribbon cutting to officially open the new facility tomorrow. senator joe donnelly was also on hand to tour the new venue today. with the summer heat sticking around, some of