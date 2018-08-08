Clear

Happy Heart for Lane

Posted: Tue Aug 07 15:28:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 07 15:28:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

lane wiggins. he has a rare heart condition that doctors had to fix with a rare device. news 10's lacey clifton spoke with his mom today she has an important message for parents. after being put on the spot while her son was on the operating table-- erica stranahan is speaking out about weighing all your options when it comes to your child's health. it's a tough transition for a kid-- just wanting to be a kid. "his summers have went from like i said, outside all the time playing in the mud to being on the couch and playing a tablet which he is not fond of doing. but that's the precautions we have to take right now to keep him safe." erica stranahan's number one priority is keeping her son lane wiggins safe. lane was born with a heart defect-- and when doctors went to fix the defect-- they came across an unheard of condition. "when somebody tells you your child has a heart anatomy like they've never seen and they're specialists that deal with hearts all day every day, it's concerning as a parent." under pressure from the doctor-- lane's parents opted to have a rare device implanted to fix the issue. but stranahan says they weren't fully informed of the risks. "the reason we haven't heard about long term problems with these devices is because they've not been around long term. which was not made clear to my husband and i when we placed them." now-- stranahan keeps an extra close eye on lane-- even choosing to homeschool him for now. she says she couldn't risk him getting bumped or falling at school -- and he's already having symptoms caused by the device. "he will get dizzy, his color will drain from his face, he gets short of breath, sometimes he'll say, 'momma i don't feel right, like my heart is beating funny, i don't feel right'." so as stranahan continues to search for what option is best for her child now-- she has some advice for parents put on the spot about any decision for their child. "advocate for your child. you are their voice. trust your instincts basically. it's okay to get a second opinion, it's okay to get a third opinion. do what you feel is necessary and for the benefit of your child." there's a go fund me for lane that we've linked on our website. he'll be going to texas children's hospital next month to see if doctor's there are able to help with his condition. we wish you the best of luck lane! i'll have your
