First Day of School for South Knox schools

Posted: Tue Aug 07 15:25:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 07 15:25:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

back to school this week.. but one southern indiana school corporation may look a little different. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" spent some time at south knox schools today. he tells us how students and faculty are handling the remaining stages of renovation. [b11]south knox school first day-live pkg schools are back in session here at south knox. that's as the corporation finishes up its renovation project. crews have been working on renovations at south knox for over a year. all to improve the school and it's safety. now the project looks to be wrapping up "right now we're kind of waiting on the work in the athletic area. the hope is that will all be done by the middle of september. the project should then wrap up right about then." the first step was to move the middle/ high school cafeteria. "put our administrative offices down where the old cafeteria was. it's about security. and funneling people into the building where they need to come in if they have business in the school." the new security measure was completed at the end of last school year. so far today the new protocal has gone smoothly. "i take approach that no news is good news. because i haven't heard from my high school administrators that theres a problem or has been a problem there." the school has added more ada compliancy, a counselors office, as well as building the new cafeteria. the entire project cost for the corporation was fifteen million dollars. however grove says this is all done without increasing the resident's tax rates. "that dollar figure would enable us to, we could raise that much money and have a tax neutral impact on our community members, taxpayers. as long as our assessed evaluations stayed stable." updates were also made to the elementary school. the school will now provide pre-k classes starting monday. live in knox county, gary brian, news 10. as the kids head back to school... health officials
