A look ahead to harvest season

we've told you before farmers have been battling mother nature all summer long .. and they're already thinking about the upcoming harvest season. storm team 10's chris piper joins us live to tell us how they feel going into the season. patrece i'm here at a local field in vigo county, and if you look behind me, you can see just how tall this corn is. because of that, one local farmer is already getting ready for the fall season. we're still in the thick of summer, but one local farmer says, harvest may be closer than you think. "for us in particular, we're probably five, maybe six or seven weeks out to the start of harvest, yeah. some place mid september." ed shew is a local farmer in clinton, indiana. he says while the crops have grown quickly, the fact that rain has been spotty has made things a little harder. "we've got the total rainfall that we need, but it hasn't necessarily come in a uniform way." but nevertheless, most of the crops are doing well. "right now, for the corn crop for most of the farmers in this particular area, the corn crop is pretty much made." shew says they could use a little more rain. he says rain would give the corn more nutrients, and would help soybeans grow even more. "for the soybeans however, if we get two or three more nice rains in august, through the end of august, there's potential for the soybeans to add another five, ten, maybe fifteen bushels." in the meantime, shew says all they can do is hope for some rain, and have their equipment ready to go for harvest. "we are starting to prepare the harvest equipment, getting the bins ready, making sure everything is ready to go, because when harvest starts, you don't want to have to be doing all that." now ed says even if we get more rain, corn won't grow any more, but at this point, more rain isn't a bad thing. reporting live in vigo county, chris piper, storm team 10.