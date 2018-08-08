Speech to Text for Amcor buys Bemis

are merging into one. a multi- billion dollar consolidation will merge "amcor" and "bemis" in an all-stock combination. amcor is an australian based company talks of merging reportedly took place in january. but it was just yesterday.. the "6"-point "8"-billion dollar acquisition went through. bemis has called terre haute home for the last "62"- years. the plant is located at "13- 50 north fruitridge avenue". it currently employs more than "600" people. news 10 got in contact with the president of bemis this afternoon.. he told us.. in part.. he believes the terre haute plant will continue to run like it is now because of the highly skilled workers at the plant." you can find the full statement on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com.