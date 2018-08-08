Speech to Text for Looking for the signs of human trafficking

generates an estimated 32- billion dollars a year worldwide.. and it's happening right here in the wabash valley.. good evening and thanks for joining us. last week.. we told you about three people arrested in putnam county on human trafficking charges.. now.. officials are saying it's a problem, on the rise. news 10's abby kirk joins us live in the newsroom to tell us what you can do to spot the signs of trafficking. rondrell, patrece--- police tell me this is the second leading criminal enterprise. and---it continues to grow. a trafficker---- would you be able to spot one walking down the street? - bj patterson "they look like everybody else. they look like you or i." nat - bj patterson "we've had a few cases in the past couple years where we have identified traffickers and were able to get those individuals that were being trafficked out of that situation." a lengthy investigation landed "these" three people in jail last week. "all" facing charges for human trafficking and child molestation. - bj patterson "it's very common that the victim doesn't come forward and let them know what is going on." the incidents reportly took place 2 years ago at a "rockville area campsite," a "waveland campground," and a "montgomery county motel." - bj patterson "there's not people there that know them. so, they are able to get away with what they are doing and make money." in an interview with police, the woman admitted selling the girls for sex because she claims ---she needed the money. "a lot of times it starts with a traffic stop. and other times it might be suspicious call at a hotel." b-j patterson is an indiana state trooper. he says they push out training for human trafficking. "they know what to look for. they know the indicators, um, and they know how to interview." patterson says to it's important for not just police to know signs....but "you" too .... "the common behavior of a child. how is that child interacting with that adult, um, or how is that child interacting with other adults? or is that child allowed to interact...?" patterson tells