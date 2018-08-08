Speech to Text for Moon Lite Theater update

new "moon lite drive-in theater" on terre haute's northside -- recently made a special announcement on social media. it's owners will host a grand opening car show -- complete with free showings of "grease" and "american grafitti". an "exact" date and time is yet to be announced -- so stay tuned! ///////// and that headline wraps up this tuesday's top 5 at 5.