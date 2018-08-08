Speech to Text for Coca-Cola bottle festival

iconic "coca-cola bottle" to our community -- is inching closer! save the date for "saturday -- september 22nd". that's when the "coca-cola bottle festival" will take place. downtown terre haute and the chamber of commerce announced the new event. it will celebrate terre haute as the "birthplace" of th original coca-cola bottle -- which was created in 19-15 by the "root glass company". the festival features coca- cola collectible dealers -- vintage memorabilia -- a kids area -- community stage -- live bands -- a beer garden and other activities downtown. that's not all! the "wabash valley road runners club" scheduled its annual half-marathon to coincide with the festival! to learn more about this new festival and to register for the half-marathon visit wthitv-dot-com.