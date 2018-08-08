Speech to Text for 1st Street Railroad update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they hope the median project -- along first street -- will be completed "before" the end of the year. that's according to city engineer chuck ennis. the city plans to take out some of the median to add "turn" lanes. that will help with traffic flow. the remainnig medians will be landscaped. meanwhile -- "indiana railroad" wants some changes made to some contracts. this is regarding the work to be done at "first and hulman". if the "board of works" approves those on monday -- that project could go out for bids before the end of the year. a southern indiana school has