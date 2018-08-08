Speech to Text for Bridge Construction Update

thompson ditch will be "closed" later this month. the vigo county engineer's office announced the projects at this morning's commissioners meeting. the bridge on "poplar street" will close on august 20th. that closure should last about "two months". but first -- the county plans to close the bridge over "wallace avenue" on august 13th that bridge could be closed through the "end" of the year. [b11]bridge update-sot vo ////////// "i know it's an inconvenience to close them at the same time. but the detour routes don't overlap. so hopefully a little patience and we'll get these both done and completed this year." ///////// both projects will cost in excess of 600-thousand dollars. the county says use "wabash avenue and hulman streets" as detour routes. the city of terre haute also told us