Man accused of trashing inside of gas station over stolen ice cream

worker with a knife after an employee confronts him -- for stealing ice cream. that's all according to court documents. terre haute police arrested "johnathan robertson" at kroger north on sunday. an employee at "casey's general store" at "25th and for harrison" reported an unwanted guest who trashed the inside of the store. police said "robertson" also threatened an employee with a box cutter and took his cigarettes. officers said once they caught up with "robertson at kroger -- he had to be carried out of the store because he refused to cooperate. "robertson" is scheduled to be back in court later this week.