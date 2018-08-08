Speech to Text for Jury selection complete for Steve Ferree

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"impersonating a police officer". it happened on february 10th of last year. that's when the vigo county sheriff's office said someone walked into the hamilton center -- wearing a coat with a sheriff's office emblem. an employee said "steve ferree" identified himself as "john wilson" and asked to speak with the hamilton center about a jail inmate. two members of the sheriff's office identified ferree in surveillance photos. his trial should wrap up tomorrow. a man destroys the inside of a convenience store -- then threatens a