Jury selection complete for Steve Ferree

Posted: Tue Aug 07 14:59:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 07 14:59:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"impersonating a police officer". it happened on february 10th of last year. that's when the vigo county sheriff's office said someone walked into the hamilton center -- wearing a coat with a sheriff's office emblem. an employee said "steve ferree" identified himself as "john wilson" and asked to speak with the hamilton center about a jail inmate. two members of the sheriff's office identified ferree in surveillance photos. his trial should wrap up tomorrow. a man destroys the inside of a convenience store -- then threatens a
