Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm-team 10 Weather.

Posted: Tue Aug 07 09:31:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 07 09:32:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

storms are possible for the afternoon - right around the drive home. then, lows tonight drop to 69. some patchy fog may show up overnight and then another round of rain tomorrow morning with a high at 83. the sky should start clearing tomorrow afternoon - mid 80s for the rest of the week. video shot by "10" year old -- "brody lee" shows a
Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

