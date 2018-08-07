Clear

Western Indiana Recovery Services

It is the first of its kind in the area.

Posted: Tue Aug 07 05:59:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 07 06:01:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

hamilton center. an opioid treatment program of hamilton center inc. 88 wabash court, terre haute, in 47807 to schedule an appointment stop by the clinic, or call: 812-231-8484 or 833-232-0215 no referral needed. illinois residents welcome. hours of operation: monday - friday 6:00am - 12:00 pm saturday, sunday, and holidays 7:00am - 10:00am opioid use disorder is a complex problem. individuals with this disorder were once thought to have a character defect or moral weakness; however, medical practitioners now consider opioid use disorder to be a long-term illness, like asthma, hypertension , or diabetes. western indiana recovery services, an opioid treatment program of hamilton center, inc., is the first of its kind in the area. the clinic provides comprehensive treatment for adults
WTHI Radar

