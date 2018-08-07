Speech to Text for Western Indiana Recovery Services

hamilton center. an opioid treatment program of hamilton center inc. 88 wabash court, terre haute, in 47807 to schedule an appointment stop by the clinic, or call: 812-231-8484 or 833-232-0215 no referral needed. illinois residents welcome. hours of operation: monday - friday 6:00am - 12:00 pm saturday, sunday, and holidays 7:00am - 10:00am opioid use disorder is a complex problem. individuals with this disorder were once thought to have a character defect or moral weakness; however, medical practitioners now consider opioid use disorder to be a long-term illness, like asthma, hypertension , or diabetes. western indiana recovery services, an opioid treatment program of hamilton center, inc., is the first of its kind in the area. the clinic provides comprehensive treatment for adults