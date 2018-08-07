Clear

A cold front is moving through the area.

Tuesday: Scattered storms possible. High: 84° Tuesday night: Scattered storms still possible; foggy places. Low: 68°

Posted: Tue Aug 07 04:04:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 07 04:08:49 PDT 2018

Tuesday: Scattered storms possible. High: 84° Tuesday night: Scattered storms still possible; foggy places. Low: 68° Wednesdsay: Morning showers and storms, slow clearing. High: 85° Detailed Forecast: A cold front is moving through the area. This will keep the weather unsettled through at least tomorrow. The good news: the front will snap the heat streak that's been pounding the area. Once the front exits, sunshine will make a comeback and temperatures will dip at, or below, normal for this time of the year. It's an early look but, from our view, another round of rain looks possible heading for the weekend. Temperatures look to remain generally cooler through this period.
Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

