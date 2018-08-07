Speech to Text for A cold front is moving through the area.

Tuesday: Scattered storms possible. High: 84° Tuesday night: Scattered storms still possible; foggy places. Low: 68° Wednesdsay: Morning showers and storms, slow clearing. High: 85° Detailed Forecast: A cold front is moving through the area. This will keep the weather unsettled through at least tomorrow. The good news: the front will snap the heat streak that's been pounding the area. Once the front exits, sunshine will make a comeback and temperatures will dip at, or below, normal for this time of the year. It's an early look but, from our view, another round of rain looks possible heading for the weekend. Temperatures look to remain generally cooler through this period.