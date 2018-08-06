Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Sycamores in full pads

ISU training camp heats up.

Posted: Mon Aug 06 20:48:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 06 20:48:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Sycamores in full pads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and i'm gonna keep going up for seconds, thirds, fourths, fifths... you know it. well you heard it from sycamore football's katrell moss.. after a tough season last year.. the trees are hungry and ready to go for the upcoming season.. a little taste of some real football this morning as the sycamores got into full pads for the first time during training camp.. it was a scorcher out there.. but i-s-u powered through and got plenty of work in today.. it's that time of camp where guys really start showing what they're made of.. along with the hot conditions.. there's some excitement building up .. the sycamores will have their first scrimmage of fall camp at the end of the week .. and that's a big motivator for some of these athletes.. and senior linebacker katrell moss says you could tell the team was fired up for the first day in full pads.. we had the juice today man. it was fun. we were all just laughing, flying around. legs were heavy but we were flying around. you know, it think throughout practice you saw some good things on both sides of the ball. in some periods the defense was looking good. in some periods the offense was looking good. but what i've been most impressed with throughout camp is that it's been going back and forth throughout periods. after
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton