Speech to Text for Sycamores in full pads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and i'm gonna keep going up for seconds, thirds, fourths, fifths... you know it. well you heard it from sycamore football's katrell moss.. after a tough season last year.. the trees are hungry and ready to go for the upcoming season.. a little taste of some real football this morning as the sycamores got into full pads for the first time during training camp.. it was a scorcher out there.. but i-s-u powered through and got plenty of work in today.. it's that time of camp where guys really start showing what they're made of.. along with the hot conditions.. there's some excitement building up .. the sycamores will have their first scrimmage of fall camp at the end of the week .. and that's a big motivator for some of these athletes.. and senior linebacker katrell moss says you could tell the team was fired up for the first day in full pads.. we had the juice today man. it was fun. we were all just laughing, flying around. legs were heavy but we were flying around. you know, it think throughout practice you saw some good things on both sides of the ball. in some periods the defense was looking good. in some periods the offense was looking good. but what i've been most impressed with throughout camp is that it's been going back and forth throughout periods. after