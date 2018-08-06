Speech to Text for Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight to help kids who need it the most. it's all thanks to another group with a giving heart. the crossroads of america exchange club held a meeting tonight. they hosted three terre haute "not for profits" that focus on children's need. they were covered with love, which has a diaper distribution program, coda, and ryves hall. they gave each organization 1,000 dollars. the club's board members say each group they choice was very deserving. [c4]crossroads exchange club donation-sot vo 19:00:06,03 "no better place to start than with the children, and this group of big hearted people really wanted to do something to help kids." the goal of the crossroads of america exchange club is to help the community... neighborhood by neighborhood by providing resources. now to the weather