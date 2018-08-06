Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Posted: Mon Aug 06 19:55:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 06 19:55:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

corporation. news 10's alia blackburn learned about the situation tonight. she joins us now live to explain how school leaders plan to move forward. for the vigo county school corporation -- the teacher shortage is nothing new. just like other districts in the state -- they've been battling it for years. but despite the past -- administrators tell me things are looking better and new approaches are in the works. behind the scenes.. vigo county schools have been preparing for a new year... 23.39.12 "we're all trying to find highly qualified staff to put in front of our children..." superintendent robert haworth is a "new" face leading the charge this year... settling in to his new role -- he's already battling a teacher shortage. a concern he has -- not only for the district -- but at the state level... 25.25.03 "why do we have this shortage and what are we going to do about it?" at monday night's school board meeting -- members said they plan to be proactive. human resources director -- mick newport -- said they've screened about 180 candidates to fill vacant teaching positions. 17.19.13 "we have about less than 2 percent that we need to fill, which is about 14 teachers." newport says the numbers change by the day... but right now -- he says they've had trouble finding licensed teachers for area like "special education" -- business and language arts. he says the licensing exam is part of the problem -- as it's hindered new hires. 19.29.06 "we have kids that are taking that 4 or 5 times before they pass it, and it's really kind of discouraging for them and those that are sticking it, we're going to stick with them." as vigo county continues to work with the state to help fill the voids... they're also looking to "other" colleges. newport says they recently closed a deal with ball state university to bring on student teachers for the upcoming year. that's in addition to current partnerships with saint mary of the woods and indiana state. 20.44.20 "they're going to have priority because they're in our own backyard, but we think we're going to have an opportunity to get other people in here, see what they're like in the classroom and start recruiting them early on." some new tricks to fight an old problem -- with a new leader behind it. 25.30.26 "we're going to be very proactive in our efforts, but we're going to need some help to be able to attract, retain quality teachers here in the state of indiana." vigo county students head back to school this wednesday. tonight.. the board voted for a permanent easement that's part of a water project in
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton