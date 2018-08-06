Speech to Text for Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

corporation. news 10's alia blackburn learned about the situation tonight. she joins us now live to explain how school leaders plan to move forward. for the vigo county school corporation -- the teacher shortage is nothing new. just like other districts in the state -- they've been battling it for years. but despite the past -- administrators tell me things are looking better and new approaches are in the works. behind the scenes.. vigo county schools have been preparing for a new year... 23.39.12 "we're all trying to find highly qualified staff to put in front of our children..." superintendent robert haworth is a "new" face leading the charge this year... settling in to his new role -- he's already battling a teacher shortage. a concern he has -- not only for the district -- but at the state level... 25.25.03 "why do we have this shortage and what are we going to do about it?" at monday night's school board meeting -- members said they plan to be proactive. human resources director -- mick newport -- said they've screened about 180 candidates to fill vacant teaching positions. 17.19.13 "we have about less than 2 percent that we need to fill, which is about 14 teachers." newport says the numbers change by the day... but right now -- he says they've had trouble finding licensed teachers for area like "special education" -- business and language arts. he says the licensing exam is part of the problem -- as it's hindered new hires. 19.29.06 "we have kids that are taking that 4 or 5 times before they pass it, and it's really kind of discouraging for them and those that are sticking it, we're going to stick with them." as vigo county continues to work with the state to help fill the voids... they're also looking to "other" colleges. newport says they recently closed a deal with ball state university to bring on student teachers for the upcoming year. that's in addition to current partnerships with saint mary of the woods and indiana state. 20.44.20 "they're going to have priority because they're in our own backyard, but we think we're going to have an opportunity to get other people in here, see what they're like in the classroom and start recruiting them early on." some new tricks to fight an old problem -- with a new leader behind it. 25.30.26 "we're going to be very proactive in our efforts, but we're going to need some help to be able to attract, retain quality teachers here in the state of indiana." vigo county students head back to school this wednesday. tonight.. the board voted for a permanent easement that's part of a water project in