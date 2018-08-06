Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i wanted to share a little bit of it with you... tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. west southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. west southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thanks weather... the terre haute rex are facing elimination the terre haute rex are facing elimination of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. west southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thanks weather... the terre haute rex are facing elimination tonight.. we'll have the latest on their facing elimination tonight.. we'll have