New restaurant opens in Meadows

re-inventing a community staple in terre haute. today -- the chamber of commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for "meadows cafe." you'll find it at the "meadows shopping center." the diner serves breakfast and lunch. new management took over the plaza within the last year. they wanted to boost an hometown shopping experience that many communities are losing. i wanted to be a part of this. i grew up in the area. loved the meadows, came up with the resturant idea. /// this would be a good idea on the east side of town. "meadows cafe" is open tuesday through friday... from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. on saturday and sunday you can stop by from 7 until 3. the diner is closed on mondays. local firefighters and people in