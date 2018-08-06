Clear
Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Posted: Mon Aug 06 19:44:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 06 19:44:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

area looking nice. new for you tonight at 10.... "brazil main street" met tonigh for the final phase of an alley clean up project. members cleaned up an alley along u-s highway 40. you can see they cleaned up dried up vegetation, and some trash. long term -- they hope to bring some pretty murals to the city. they want people enjoy to enjoy their community, even if they're just passing through town. kind of encourage people to come back downtown, support our merchants that are down, encourage other people to come downtown, make it more attractive and more appealing. brazil main street is also planning this year's route 40 fest. it's happening on september 15th. there will be food, two entertainment stages, local vendors, a cruise-in and more. you can follow the group's updates on the brazil main street facebook page. a group of local entrepreneurs is
