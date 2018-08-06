Speech to Text for Easement in West Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

west terre haute. it involves the town water tower and land near it. an easement is when a person or group allows someone access to use property. school representation said this agreement was actually formed back in the 19--70s. it just wasn't put in writing. so -- this evening, the board voted to document it. officers are better prepared as students and staff head