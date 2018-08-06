Speech to Text for Local police working to keep your kids safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

begun searching for new ways to protect your children from school shootings. as the kids go back to school these next few weeks.. those scary situations may be on your mind. right here in the wabash valley.. law enforcement is working to ease those fears.. news 10's lacey clifton takes us behind the scenes of a realistic active shooter training. "so i'm here at top guns in terre haute where several school protection officers have been going through training today. there was a classroom portion first-- and if we take a look this way just over my shoulder is actually folks waiting in line for the active simulation." walking in to a rush of chaos. nat "we have an active shooter we have an active shooter. there's an officer down in the main office. he needs a tourniquet a- s-a-p or he's going to bleed out." so what's a school protection officer's next move? that's for this group to decide. "so the days of thinking im' going to search every room and i'm gonna stop, those days are gone now." seelyville town marshal and school protection officer-- dan walls went through the simulation. he came out with his skills heightened-- and lessons learned. "once you perceive the threat and have some idea where that's at and you hear the gun fire, you immediately move to the threat. because the sooner you engage the threat, the sooner lives are saved." by putting officers "in the moment"-- thei reactions must be fast and accurate. so while the scenario is fake-- the pressure is real. "any time you add all these elements into play, // is it a good guy, bad guy, hostage situation// the noise, interaction, the decision making, // that'll increase your blood pressure you know your thoughts, and everything. so it's realistic. " and in walls' opinion-- there's no better way to prepare school protection officers for the year ahead. "that's modern day training, you've got to make it as real as possible.// and that's the kind of training the modern police officer needs today." "now of the officers going through the school protection officer training, they come from various backgrounds and different agencies. a couple represented.. the terre haute police department, the west terre haute police department, vigo county sheriff's office, parke county reserve officers, town marshal's i mean it just varies. but one thing is the same, and that's their love for protecting children. reporting in terre haute, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." now we take a first look at weather ... weather forecast