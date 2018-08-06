Speech to Text for Students getting ready to head back to school, watch out for busses

school. now police are saying you need to keep an eye out for one thing in particular. good evening and thanks for joining us. we're talking about school busses. news 10s sarah lehman caught up with a school bus driver in vigo county.. as she explains, that drivers are not safe around her bus! that puts kids in danger! sarah joins us live now in terre haute to tell us what you can do to keep them safe. rondrell... all across the county you're going to be seeing these big yellow buses around again. with schools starting this week... bus drivers have a lot to do before the big day. some of those things you can help with to keep all the kids safe. engines are starting ... lights are flashing... and doors are opening ... getting ready for the first day of school. "i can't wait to see the kids again" bus drivers have been getting ready to get your kid to and from school. "first we get our route lists. and i go over it go out and drive it in my car. me and my husband, he'll drive i write down notes it's this color house or take this road it's easier there's not like trees blocking my view that kind of stuff just the best way to get to em." but one thing norris can't get ready is the other drivers on the road. "like right when school starts it'll be terrible cause people won't be expecting the bus already." it's something that's a problem...year after year "they'll sit there behind me and honk. they will go around. they don't stop they don't wanna wait." norris has even been run into while she was picking a kid up. "i had an incident where the person was in there driveway not paying attention i was stopped picking up a child stop arms were out and everything the child was getting on the bus they hopped in their car threw it in reverse. backed right into me." the main thing to know before you start your morning commmute... "don't be in that big a hurry. if you're in a hurry leave extra early or something. stop for the bus cause there's always kids around." during my ride with norris on her bus today a car did pull out and turn right in front of us. thanks to her good eye and quick thinking we were able to stop and avoid an accident. she says things like that happen all the time. make sure to stop whenever you see a bus with their stop arm out. because there will be kids around. for now live at the vigo county school transportation building sarah lehman news 10. back to you. coming up in just a few minutes.. we'll tell you