Speech to Text for Margaret Avenue construction project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

project should eventually make it easier for drivers to avoid trains in the area. but as of right now ... some are calling it a headache. news 10's abby kirk is live near 19th street and margaret avenue. she is there to walk us through some traffic concerns you need to know about when you leave for your daily commute. abby? rondrell, if you need to be "east" of the tracks, "you" need to come in from the "east" side of the job at 25th street. there are some temporary roads to get you from place to place. city engineer, brad utz , tells me "this" project is going really well....even faster than anticipated. nat long days and long hours spent working on a major roadwork is terre haute. nat -brad utz "some of the work was a little more intense than anticipated. so it took a little longer." construction continues to the city's margaret avenue project....that runs from 14th street to 25th street. nat this wednesday, crews will begin to put structural beams for the bridge near 19th street and mararget avenue..... "you'll start seeing work done on the bridge deck itself." -abby kirk "once this overpass is complete, it will allow drivers to avoid the crossing and avoid getting railroaded." -brad utz "we've needed it for a long time. i mean we need an artery that goes over the railroad." the project comes with a cost of nearly 9-million dollars. on top of building a bridge-----there are also plans of redoing the legs of the 25- th and margaret instersection..... including putting in place a storm sewer, new curb, gutter, and asphalt. -brad utz "defintely patience on this one." utz tells me the contract says and the "hope" is to get this area open to traffic by the end of this year. but, that is not final. there will still be work to do next spring. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. indiana pro-life leaders visited terre haute today.