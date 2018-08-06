Speech to Text for Kevin is back from Alaska, did he bring good weather with him

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

boat.....got on a ship.....th ebest part was the great group i traveled with ...made some really good friends. tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. west southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. west southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. west southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. "1"-terre haute museum.. is bringing to light..