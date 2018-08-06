Clear
New course coming Holocaust museum

Posted: Mon Aug 06 14:28:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 06 14:28:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

dark time in the world's history. "the candles holocaust museum" in terre haute "is offering a new course". classes began today it will examine "art" during "the holocaust". "the musuem says" .. it'll touc on everything from hitler's quest" to create the world's largest art museum to the artwork that remarkably came out of concentration camps. of course.. "holocaust survivor" "eva kor" founded "the candles museum". "workers hope it will bring to light "another aspect of the holocaust". /////// 18:46:29,12 " i think it is important to see how art resonates throughout society. i mean art is a reflection of culture .. well it is culture, it's a reflection of society. ." ///////// this is all possible through a program at indiana state university. there are three classes remaining. they are the next three mondays. they begin at 2 and go until 4 pm... [e3]tease 4 (armed robbery)-vo an important "traffic alert" fo southside
