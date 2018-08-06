Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Bloomfield Schools receive big grant

Bloomfield Schools receive big grant

Posted: Mon Aug 06 14:26:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 06 14:26:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Bloomfield Schools receive big grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gets "a big financial boost".. to improve education! news 10's.. '"bureau chief" "gary brian".. tells us.. exactly what this lucky district "is doing with the money". ///////// ///////// "for small town schools it can be hard to keep up with the times. but thanks to a grant, the bloomfield school district has it's eyes on the future." bloomfield school district was awarded a $130,000 ready schools grant. the grant comes from the regional opportunies initiative. funds have allowed for the district to hire a full time readiness coordinator. that coordinator is jenny medina. medina was previously a fourth grade teacher at bloomfield elementary. as readiness coordinator, medina will work directly with community and industry leaders. at the end of the school year the district will develop a strategic plan. this plan hopes to spell out what the district needs to do to help place students in their career paths. "i will be spending my time with the community, with businesses, with parents, with students. inteviewing them talking about what they like about what they liked about our school, whats missing. so it'll be a lot of listening and then bringing that information back and trying to figure out what to do with it." "medina says they have already found shortcomings that can be addressed and fixed. in bloomfield, gary brian, news 10." ///////// "rain".. remains in our forecast. "meteorologist
Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton