Speech to Text for Bloomfield Schools receive big grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gets "a big financial boost".. to improve education! news 10's.. '"bureau chief" "gary brian".. tells us.. exactly what this lucky district "is doing with the money". ///////// ///////// "for small town schools it can be hard to keep up with the times. but thanks to a grant, the bloomfield school district has it's eyes on the future." bloomfield school district was awarded a $130,000 ready schools grant. the grant comes from the regional opportunies initiative. funds have allowed for the district to hire a full time readiness coordinator. that coordinator is jenny medina. medina was previously a fourth grade teacher at bloomfield elementary. as readiness coordinator, medina will work directly with community and industry leaders. at the end of the school year the district will develop a strategic plan. this plan hopes to spell out what the district needs to do to help place students in their career paths. "i will be spending my time with the community, with businesses, with parents, with students. inteviewing them talking about what they like about what they liked about our school, whats missing. so it'll be a lot of listening and then bringing that information back and trying to figure out what to do with it." "medina says they have already found shortcomings that can be addressed and fixed. in bloomfield, gary brian, news 10."